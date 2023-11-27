Ssekitoleko Ousted; Zaake hearings continue amidst boycott

Member of Parliament for Bamunanika County Robert Ssekitoleko has become the first victim of the Speaker's directive calling for the exclusion of MPs who are boycotting plenary. Committee Chair West Budama County North East MP Fox Odoi today evicted from Sekitoleko from the legal and parliamentary affairs committee.But the situation was different in the rules, privileges and discipline committee where the deputy chairperson Charles Onen insisted that Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake, another dissenting MP should appear for the hearings.