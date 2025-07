Ssekikubo accuses UPDF of voter intimidation in Lwemiyaga Loss

Lwemiyaga County MP Theodore Ssekikubo has finally spoken out, a day after losing to Retired Brig. Gen. Emmanuel Rwashande in the hotly contested Lwemiyaga party primaries. He has accused some members of the UPDF of denying him victory by harassing his supporters and doctoring results on polling day. He says the Commander-in-Chief, President Museveni, should stop the growing impunity in the army.