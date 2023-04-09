Sports minister Peter Ogwang tips Teso region on excellence

The state minister of sports Peter Ogwang has tasked all the chief administrative officers and district Education officers, to account for the 40 million shillings government sends to each local government every financial year to promote sports. The call follows concerns raised by the headteachers from various schools in the region and the Uganda senior secondary schools sports association about the lack of funds to facilitate sporting activities in the district. The minister called on school heads to enhance training in the schools, especially female football players.