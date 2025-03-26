Sports federations required to re-register by June 2025 under new Act

All sports federations in the country are required to register again with the government through the National Council of Sports by June 20, 2025, in a move to align with the new Sports Act that was gazetted last year. State Minister for Sports Peter Ogwang reminded the federations while announcing the statutory instrument to the public at the National Council of Sports headquarters. According to the Sports Act, national federations are required to have a presence in 75% of districts in the country. Registration of the federations will also be annual to allow federations that are not prepared in time to register.