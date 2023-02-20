Specialist doctors on strike, demand four months' Pay

Senior House officers, also sometimes known as Specialist doctors are on strike over the government's failure to pay their allowances for over four months. According to Dr. Robert Lubega, the Chief Resident, they last got paid their allowances in October 2022. The Senior House Officers are qualified Senior Medical Doctors duly registered with the Uganda Medical and Dental Practitioners Council, who are undergoing postgraduate work-study training to become specialists in various specialities of medicine. According to the Ministry of Health, they supplement the provision of medical services.