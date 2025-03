Special ward for children set up at Mbarara hospital

With the rising number of children requiring surgeries at Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital, a pediatric surgical ward has been set up to accommodate them. During the commissioning of the extension unit, Ivan Niwagaba, the Country Director for Bethany Kids in Uganda, said the pediatric unit has been growing, but space has been constrained, with over 20 surgeries performed every week.