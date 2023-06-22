Speaker tells Ministers to establish more details on Kasese school attack

The Speaker of Parliament Anita Among has directed the government to take on the responsibility of providing treatment for the victims of the Kasese school attack. Among ridiculed the 150,000 shillings being given to the victims, most of them students, for medical care. This is as she directed security agencies to return to parliament with a comprehensive breakdown of what actions they have taken in the aftermath of the heinous attack on Lhubiriha Secondary School on Friday night.