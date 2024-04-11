Speaker tasks Minister Ogwang on Mandela stadium renovations

Speaker Anita Among has tasked Minister of State for Sports Peter Ogwang to provide accountability for the Shs97Bn spent on renovations of Mandela National Stadium in Namboole. This directive follows the latest inspection report by CAF, which indicated that the current works being done by the UPDF Engineering brigade are below the required standard.



"The Minister needs to give us a status update on the progress of Namboole and also provide accountability for the Shs97Bn. This is a serious issue; all Ugandans have been excited about AFCON, but at the same time, we cannot play in another country," said Speaker Among.



The Speaker's directive came after a concern raised by John Nambeshe, Opposition Chief Whip, who expressed disappointment over Minister Ogwang's failure to fulfill his pledges regarding the stadium construction works. "The inspection report has found the stadium works to be non-compliant and not approved. The Minister had promised that the works would be ready by the time of inspection, but he has let us down," said Nambeshe.



Silas Aogon, Member of Parliament for Kumi Municipality, called for the resignation of all individuals responsible for the substandard works at Mandela National Stadium. "If the Minister cannot provide a proper explanation for the shortcomings, then they should vacate their position. We cannot afford to miss this opportunity," noted Aogon.



Jonathan Odur, Member of Parliament for Erute South, warned that the failure to address the issues raised in CAF's inspection report would jeopardize Uganda's chances of hosting other tournaments like CHAN and AFCON. "Namboole is the precondition for us to host CHAN, and if you satisfy, then you can host AFCON. We need answers from the Minister in light of our bids to host these tournaments," said Odur.



Denis Obua, Government Chief Whip, informed Parliament of an ongoing meeting led by Minister Ogwang and invited MPs to inspect the works at Namboole to appreciate the progress made. "We have made substantive progress as a country, and I invite MPs to go to Namboole," said Obua.

However, Ibrahim Ssemujju, Member of Parliament for Kira Municipality, questioned if the Minister's invitation for MPs to visit Namboole was intended to replace the opinions given by CAF experts. "Are MPs now being invited to replace the inspectors' opinions? If MPs say the stadium is ready, can we do away with the inspectors?" asked Ssemujju.



