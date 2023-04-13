Speaker returns 500 iron sheets meant for Karamoja sub-region

The Speaker of Parliament's consignment of iron sheets meant to compensate what was diverted from those meant for Karamoja has been finally been received by the Office of the Prime Minister.A team from Among’s office arrived at the OPM stores in Namanve at 9:00 in the morning but were only cleared at about 5:00 pm. Anita Among spent 34.4 million shillings to replace the iron sheets which were part of relief items for the Karimojong people.