Speaker of Parliament: Mulago is ready for emergencies

The Speaker of Parliament, Anita Annet Among, states that Parliament has invested a significant amount of money to equip VIP rooms at Mulago National Referral Hospital for the upcoming conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth. She mentioned that the facilities have been prepared in case of a medical emergency during the high-profile event, which has invited 42 speakers from 34 countries. When questioned about the budget and the nature of the installed equipment, Among clarified that Parliament is responsible for approving the budget