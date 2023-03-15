Speaker of Parliament buys 500 sheets, to be given back to open

The Speaker of Parliament Anita Among has decided on her own volition, that she will return 500 iron sheets that she received to the office of the prime minister. Among told parliament that she did not want to be accused of grabbing items meant for the vulnerable people of Karamoja.The minister for Karamoja Affairs Goretti Kitutu is said to have distributed the relief items meant for Karamoja, to officials not on the beneficiary list .