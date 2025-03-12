Speaker demands explanation on Ssenyonyi's whereabouts after Kawempe incident

The Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, has tasked the Ministry of Internal Affairs to explain the whereabouts of the Leader of the Opposition, Joel Ssenyonyi. This follows an incident earlier where he was roughed up by security operatives in Kawempe after he stormed a location where suspected pre-ticking of ballot papers was taking place. With just hours to the Kawempe North by-election, a section of Opposition MPs has condemned the continued brutality, raising concerns about how this will affect voter turnout tomorrow.