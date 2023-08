Speaker blocks dismissal of Ssemujju as chief opposition whip

Speaker of Parliament Anita Among has disregarded the decision by the Forum for Democratic Change FDC Secretary General Nandala Mafabi to replace Kira municipality MP Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda as chief opposition whip. Nandala appointed Yusuf Nsibambi as the new whip last weekl.Nine FDC members of parliament petitioned the speaker to block the changes which they argued, had never been officially communicated on the floor of Parliament.