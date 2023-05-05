Speaker Anita Among wants house to cater for disasters

The Speaker of Parliament Anita Among has challenged the government to institute Disaster Preparedness and Management Commission in accordance with Article 249 of the constitution. Among says the commission would help mitigate and expedite response to disasters in collaboration with the district disaster committees. Her remarks followed the mudslide that partly closed off the Kabale-Kisoro road, with at least 18 people killed in Kisoro and several others displaced.