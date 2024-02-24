Speaker Anita Among vows action on long-stalled Red Cross Amendment bill

The Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, has pledged to follow up on the Red Cross Amendment bill, which was passed by the House in 2011 but has yet to be signed into law by the President. Speaker Among noted the need to have the bill passed and signed into law so it can come into effect promptly. The speaker's commitments were part of assurances delivered by Soroti East MP Herbert Ariko as the Red Cross marks 60 years of operations in Uganda.