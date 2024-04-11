Speaker Among halts Debate on corruption allegations

Speaker Anita Among intervened to prevent Theodore Ssekikubo from initiating a debate on corruption allegations recently surfaced on social media during the Parliament Exhibition. Among emphasized the need to address serious matters such as the 2024/25 ministerial policy statements for certain agencies.



Ssekikubo raised a procedural issue, seeking clarification on when the Speaker would allow MPs to discuss allegations of corruption, as promised before the Easter Holiday. However, his submission was interrupted by Silas Aogon, accusing him of disrupting parliamentary proceedings, especially during the crucial time of considering the national budget.



Dan Kimosho questioned whether Ssekikubo's accusations of land grabbing, evictions, and murders made on radios in Sembabule district should also be debated in Parliament. Kimosho highlighted that similar allegations against Ssekikubo have not been discussed in Parliament, questioning the precedent of debating matters reported in the media.



The exchange underscored tensions between addressing allegations of corruption and prioritizing parliamentary business amid pressing legislative agendas.