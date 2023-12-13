Speaker Among dismisses Shs100M bribe claims, cites diversion accusation by Kyagulanyi

The Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, has dispelled claims that each MP will receive a bribe of 100 million shillings for passing the recently passed 3.5 trillion shillings supplementary budget. Among said the unsubstantiated claim by National Unity Party President Robert Kyagulanyi is a diversion to cover up the dirt of homosexuality. She objected to the call by some MPs to have the Butambala County legislator Muwanga Kivumbi referred to the disciplinary committee to be reprimanded for making the same claim. JACKSON ONYANGO reports.