Speaker accuses some lawmakers of delaying budget approval

The Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, has accused some legislators of derailing the speedy scrutiny of the proposed budget for the next financial year. Among has been confirmed to have taken the unusual step of attending the budget committee sitting, which she has attributed to her desire to monitor the process in person. The speaker was not happy with the failure of the committee to table a report on the budget for passing by Parliament. She argued that mercenaries among the MPs were undermining the process. Meanwhile, the proposed budget has bulged to 52.7 trillion shillings after the government made another addition amounting to 800 billion shillings.