Son of Uganda's president ends 2026 election bid

By REUTERS More by this Author

The son of Uganda's long-serving leader Yoweri Museveni said on Saturday he had abandoned plans to run for presidency at the next election in 2026, urging his supporters to endorse his father instead.





President Museveni, who has led the country for 38 years, is widely expected to run for re-election even though he has not yet confirmed his candidacy.





"I would like to announce that I will not be on the ballot paper in 2026," said Muhoozi Kainerugaba in a post on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.





"I fully endorse President Yoweri Museveni in the next elections," he said, urging his supporters to back his father for a seventh term. Kainerugaba, currently the head of the country's military, is widely expected to eventually become his father's chosen successor but is also known for making controversial comments. Museveni apologised to Kenya in 2022 after his son threatened on Twitter to invade the neighbouring country.