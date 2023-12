Smallholder farmers in Uganda eager for benefits from CABI's PlantwisePlus Program

Smallholder farmers in Uganda are concerned about when they will start to benefit from the CABI International PlantwisePlus program, which supports farmers in producing high-quality food free from pests and diseases. The PlantwisePlus program will support over 75 million smallholder farmers in 27 countries, including Uganda, over seven years.