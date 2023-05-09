Six convicted for killing two businessmen in 2018

Six people involved in the shooting and killing of two businessmen from Sundan at Juba city hotel in Arua Park in 2018 have been found guilty of murder, attempted murder and aggravated robbery. While delivering his ruling, Justice Stephen Mubiru said that there was incriminating evidence that even the six participated, abetted and executed the murder before making away with over 15 million shillings. The victims were the manager of the hotel abdallah Mohammed the manager of the hotel and his brother Ibrahim Bakhit. Although the suspects have asked the judge to be lenient, the victims’ brother has asked the court to give the six a death sentence.