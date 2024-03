Six candidates nominated for Dokolo woman MP seat

The Electoral Commission has nominated six candidates for the Dokolo woman parliamentary seat. In the exercise held at the electoral office in Dokolo, Sarah Nyangkori of the UPC, Janet Adongo of the NRM, Dr. Esther Akullo, an independent candidate, and Dr. Rosemary Alwoc of the FDC party were nominated. Dr. Anna Grace Lalam is another candidate standing on an independent ticket. More nominations will be done tomorrow.