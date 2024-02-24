Sironko NRM leaders call for an end to internal fights

Sironko's NRM leaders are demanding that the party electoral commission and Central Executive Committee organize free and fair primaries in the country. This, they argue will help reduce the current internal party conflicts, which have previously led to an increase in the number of independent candidates, leading to confusion in the party. The call came as the party marked NRM Liberation Day celebrations at Masaba SS grounds in Budadiri town council.