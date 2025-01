Simon Tugumisirize: Championing youth empowerment and banana fiber value addition

Uganda needs to enhance skilling and value addition if youth unemployment is to be resolved. This comes from the founder of Ecoverse, an eco-friendly services innovation hub supporting the skilling and empowerment of youth and women. Today, we share the story of Simon Tugumisirize, the organization's founder, who also won a UN medal in 2018 for his campaign on banana fiber value addition.