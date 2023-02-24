Significant increase in milk prices across the board in 2022

The price of milk on the international market remained elevated albeit with limited volatility compared to the previous year according to the latest dairy development authority report released today. According to Samson Akankiza Mpiira, the Ag. executive director dairy development authority also says local farm gate prices hit 1,181 and 1667 shillings per litre retail prices a touch higher than prices for the last financial year 2020/21. He was speaking at the release of the sector performance at the media centre today .