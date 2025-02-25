Shs60 billion heist: ministry of finance officials in court to apply for bail

Eight officials from the Ministry of Finance who are facing charges ranging from corruption to money laundering and abuse of office in connection with a Bank of Uganda 60 billion shillings heist have been produced in the Anti-Corruption court, where they are expected to apply for bail. They include the accountant general in the Ministry of Finance, Lawrence Ssemakula, acting director of treasury services and asset management, Jennifer Muhuruzi, Tonny Yawe, a senior IT officer; and Paul Nkalubo Lumala, a systems IT officer; Deborah Dorothy Kusiima, a senior accountant in the treasury services department.