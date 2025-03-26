Shs465billion allocated in budget to Lubowa Hospital

In the next financial year 2025/2026, the government has provided 465 billion shillings for the construction of the International Specialized Hospital of Lubowa. This will bring the total amount for the project to 1.39 trillion shillings of taxpayers' money that the government has given to an investor, Enrica Pinetti from Italy. Another 247 billion shillings has been provided for in the budget to compensate the Democratic Republic of Congo. This is money that was awarded by the International Court of Justice for Uganda’s conduct in the DRC in 1998 when the army invaded the country.