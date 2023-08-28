Shs2bn Fishing project remains unused 10 years after completion

An over two billion shilling fish handling facility at Kagwara landing site along Lake Kyoga in Serere District is in ruins after the government failed to complete its works to a usable state, ten years after it was built in 2013. The multibillion shilling facility, which was meant to help the fishing communities of Serere district and surrounding markets and preserve fish in a clean environment has remained in a sorry state with no signs of concern by the government for a possible rehabilitation.