Sheikh Shaban Mubajje asks Muslims to avoid engaging in terrorism

The Mufti of Uganda Sheikh Shaban Mubajje has urged Muslims around the country not to involve themselves in activities that could lead to insecurity and later on bloodshed. He explained that the move is in direct opposition to Islamic teachings, in which religion emphasizes peaceful coexistence. Sheikh Mubajje made the remarks during the Eid Al Adha prayers at Old Kampala Mosque. Eid al-Aduha is one of the most sacred dates in Islam, commemorating the sacrifice and devotion of the Prophet Ibrahim.