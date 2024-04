Sheikh Mubaje encourages Muslim participation in PDM fund

The Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Shaban Mubaje, has rallied Muslims in the country to take part in using the money meant for the Parish Development Model, saying it does not violate the principles of Islam. Mubajje, who was speaking after Eid al-Fitr prayers at the Gaddafi Mosque in Old Kampala, said the president guided them that the money is not in the form of a loan but rather a donation, which does not require paying interest.