Shadow Minister calls for increase in social assistance grant for elderly

Fortunate Rose Nantongo, the Shadow Minister for Labour, Gender, and Social Development, advocates for increasing the monthly Social Assistance Grant for the Elderly from UGX 25,000 to UGX 40,000. Nantongo, who also serves as the Woman MP for Kyotera, argues that UGX 25,000 is insufficient for meaningful support. She informed journalists that the eligibility age for beneficiaries should be gradually lowered from the current 80 years to 65.