Shadow cabinet: Gov’t must organise LC elections

Women parliamentarians from the opposition have given the government a one-month ultimatum to organize local council elections. The woman MP for Luwero district Brenda Nabukenya threatened to mobilize public demonstrations provided the government fails to heed their demands. The term of office for LC1 office bearers came to an end on Tuesday 10th this month. Last week, the minister for local government Raphael Magyezi told parliament that the government did not have the 59 billion shillings needed to organize the elections.