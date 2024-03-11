Shadow Cabinet gives Speaker Among ultimatum over Parliament's finances

Parliament's Shadow Cabinet has given Speaker Anita Among a one-week ultimatum to provide an official clarification on the institution's financial expenditure. According to Joel Ssenyonyi, the Leader of the Opposition in parliament, concerns linger over the way taxpayers' money has been spent by the Parliamentary Commission on parliamentary activities, with many citizens mainly via social media alleging that it is extravagant and fraudulent. Ssenyonyi also wants the Speaker to reconvene the House, which she adjourned sine die last week, to have the matters raised and debated on the floor of Parliament.