SFC road repairs in Kampala stall due to funding delay

The Special Forces Command (SFC) says that repairs on roads in Kampala's central division, which started in November last year, have stalled due to KCCA's failure to release the required funds. However, KCCA now says that they have two billion shillings to facilitate the work. In June 2023, President Museveni directed the elite force to collaborate with KCCA under the Kampala City Roads Rehabilitation Project.