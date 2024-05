Several pilgrims arrived at Namugongo shrine, Anglican site

More pilgrims from different parts of the country, especially those traveling on foot, continue to flock to Namugongo ahead of the Martyrs' Day on June 3rd. Large numbers of pilgrims are expected to arrive throughout the week. According to the parish priest of the Uganda Martyrs Catholic Shrine, they anticipate over one million pilgrims, as NOBERT ATUKUNDA reports.