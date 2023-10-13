Several cultural leaders to attend Umukuka Inauguration celebrations

The inauguration ceremony for the Umukukua, the leader of the Inzu ya Masaba will be held tomorrow. The event, at Mutoto grounds in Mbale city, comes close to three years since the demise of the former cultural leader Bob Mushikori. The institution had been caught up in leadership wrangles, hence the delay to instal a cultural leader. The vice president Jessica Alupo will lead the invited guests who include several cultural leaders and visitors from Kenya.