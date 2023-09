Serere Woman MP wants culprits of PDM ghost beneficiaries to be arrested

The Minister of State for Fisheries who is also the Serere District woman Member of Parliament Hellen Adoa has ordered the arrest of the committee members of the Parish Development Model information system in Serere for presenting non-existent names to benefit from the fund. She also wants the parish chief for Kateta punished. She made the order during the launch of the PDM in Serere.