Serere hospital gets kits to support expectant mothers

Stanbic Bank has partnered with Nation Media Group to donate Mama Kits to Serere Health Center IV Hospital, supporting expectant mothers in safe deliveries. The hospital administrator reported that they handle at least 30 deliveries daily, but the health facility lacks adequate supplies of essential items like Mama Kits. Additionally, 1,000 tree seedlings were donated to the hospital and will be planted at the health center.