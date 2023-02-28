Septic murder case: Dr. Onebe denied bail for the second time

By Christina Nabatanzi More by this Author

The High Court has declined to release senior accountant Dr. Francis Onebe on bail for the second time. Dr. Onebe is accused of murdering his wife, Asio Mary Immaculate Onebe.

Justice Michael Elubu, head of the court's Criminal Division, ruled that bail cannot be granted at this stage. Justice Elubu emphasized that in order for justice to be served, Dr. Onebe must be brought to trial expeditiously.

In his ruling, read by Deputy Registrar Didas Muhumuza, Justice Elubu ordered that Dr. Onebe's murder case be included among those scheduled for trial in the next criminal session of the court, which is set to begin in April 2023.

Dr. Onebe had attempted to apply for bail for the second time after the first application was rejected in January of last year by Justice Paul Gadenya. Justice Gadenya had ruled that the accused might flee to Kenya, where he owns a home, if he were granted bail.

In his most recent bail application, Dr. Onebe mentioned that he is 64 years old and suffers from an enlarged prostate and hypertension. He argued that both medical conditions cannot be adequately treated in prison. Dr. Onebe also denied the allegations of fleeing made by the state, stating that he has a permanent home in Bukasa village-Muyenga, which is within the jurisdiction of the court.

Asio Mary Immaculate Onebe's decomposing body was discovered in a sceptic tank within the precincts of their matrimonial home in Mawanga zone, Buziga, Makindye division. Dr. Onebe and his home security guard, Bonny Oriekot, were later charged with her murder after a spirited search for his missing wife.

With Justice Elubu's ruling, Dr. Onebe will remain in custody until his trial begins in April. The court's decision serves as a reminder that the pursuit of justice must always take precedence over personal convenience.