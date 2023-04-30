Senior house officers protest delayed allowances

Postgraduate Student Doctors, better known as Senior House Officers have resolved to reactivate their suspended Industrial action effective tomorrow 1st May 2023. This is in response to budget cuts in the Ministry of Health's allocations for the next financial year. The cuts are expected to drastically affect allowances promised to the doctors, with only 10.2 billion shillings allocated, out of the pledged 80.5 billion. The group has also protested at the delayed deployment of medical interns, claiming this has greatly affected service delivery in government health facilities. However, as Ali Mivule reports, the Ministry of Finance insists that the budget process is still ongoing, with plenty of room for engagement with Parliament instead of opting for industrial action.