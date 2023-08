Senior FDC officials call for drastic action to end party wrangles

A senior official in the Forum for Democratic Change FDC and former leader of the opposition Wafula Oguttu say the party has received more money with the intent to discredit Dr. Kizza Besigye and the kill organisation. They believe that the money, believed to be about UGX 20 billion, is intended to pave the way for the MK project of Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba ahead of the 2026 general elections.