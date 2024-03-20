Senior citizens call for Electoral Reforms, again

KAMPALA, Uganda - A group of senior citizens and elders have renewed their demands for electoral reforms ahead of the 2026 general elections.

Addressing a press conference in Kampala, the group expressed concerns that without significant changes to the electoral process, the upcoming polls will be little more than a formality.

They specifically called upon the Human Rights Commission and the Electoral Commission to prioritize civic education and voter awareness initiatives.

This renewed push for reform comes on the heels of a similar effort last year, when opposition leaders and academics gathered in Kampala to discuss the need for constitutional and electoral reforms. In January 2024, however, Justice Minister Norbert Mao informed the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee that the government lacked the funds to establish a constitutional review commission.





Advertisement

Wednesday’s gathering, held at the Alliance for National Transformation offices, emphasized the importance of electoral reforms in ensuring credible and meaningful elections in 2026.

The elders also expressed broader concerns about governance, service delivery, and the functionality of Ugandan institutions, calling for a period of national reflection.

Former Ethics and Integrity Minister Miria Matembe urged Ugandans to move beyond lamentation and actively resist corruption and public waste, prioritizing the common good. The group additionally offered advice to navigate the ongoing internal conflicts within opposition parties, though the specifics of that counsel were not disclosed.