Sembabule residents tipped on environmental protection

The Minister of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, Tom Butime has tasked Ssembabule residents to preserve the area's precious wetlands to allow the growth of the crested crane, the country's national symbol. Delivering Col Butime's message, the State Minister for health Hanifa Kawooya expressed concern that the Crested Crane population was declining due to the destruction of wetlands in the area.