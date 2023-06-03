Security tight as pilgrims thronged Namugongo on Martyrs' day

By 6 am on Martyrs’ Day, a massive crowd of pilgrims gathered behind barriers at Namugongo Martyr's shrine, eagerly awaiting entry as foot and motorized patrols by the police and army maintained security. An aerial balloon provided comprehensive surveillance while the fire brigade and counter-terrorism police stood ready. Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango, emphasized the extensive preparations made to ensure a safe and incident-free commemoration.