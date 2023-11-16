Security plan in place for Busoga Kingdom’s royal wedding

The police say they have made a grand plan for security for the wedding between Kyabazinga of Busoga, William Wilberforce Nadiope Gabula, and Jovia Mutesi. They have deployed their forces to ensure the event on Saturday runs uninterrupted. Kiira region police spokesperson James Mubi says they are also monitoring critical government installations in the area, including the bridges and highways, to prevent avoidable occurrences. The security briefing was held at the Busoga Kingdom Headquarters in Jinja district. 3