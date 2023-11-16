Security ministers’ absence delays government response to opposition MPs

Opposition Members of Parliament, who suspended attending plenary sessions, may have to wait a bit longer to receive a written government response on several issues they raised concerning human rights abuses in the country. This comes after Speaker of Parliament Anita Among reported that ministers responsible for security will be out of the country next week. In an earlier update, Among had told the House that the government's statement on the matter would be presented on Tuesday next week.