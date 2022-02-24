Security minister Jim Muhwezi says censure motion is misguided

By Herbert Zziwa More by this Author

Security Minister Maj. Gen Jim Muhwezi says a motion of censure against him has no basis and was addressed to the wrong person. Muhwezi, who maintains that the government does not condone torture says he cannot be personally liable for mistakes committed by individual security personnel. More than 80, mostly opposition, MPs have signed the notice of motion seeking to censure the minister.



The deadline for the collection of signatures for a censure motion against Security Minister Maj Gen Jim Muhwezi is on Thursday.



By press time, Wednesday, only 85 MPs out of the 176 needed to move on to the next phase had signed the notice of motion to censure.



They accuse him of failing to rein in security agencies accused of torture and detention without trial of opposition supporters. No NRM and UPC MPs have signed the notice.



Speaking at Parliament, Jim Muhwezi discredited the ongoing processes.



“I don’t think there is any cause for alarm because we all do not support it. So, there is no basis for saying that I should be held responsible for something that I do not support, I have not done and I don’t condone,” Muhwezi told journalists.



The minister says government does not condone torture and individual security officers who engage in such acts should be held liable.



“I think it was a mistake because, in any case, we have different ministries of defence, internal affairs, of security. I do not think that the address was correct. The most important thing is that this is not a government policy,” Muhwezi says.



He spoke after meeting the Defence and Internal Affairs Committee of parliament over questions concerning the Joint Stock Global Security, a Russian company contracted by the government to install digital tracking devices in vehicles and motorcycles.



The Minister asked for more time to furnish the committee with details of the contract.



“We were not able to finish because they required some documents that are not available now. So, we are going to meet again later when the information is ready,” Muhwezi says.

“It was only prudent that he comes with the contract document, he comes with the registration, company profile, feasibility assessment of the existence of this company,” Kioga North MP Okot Bitek says.

“We want to look at the agreement between the company and government because it is committing Ugandans. What is embedded in this agreement?” Mubende Municipality MP basher Lubega says.



The Meeting has been rescheduled for next Wednesday.



