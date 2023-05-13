Security guard fatally shot by colleague in Kampala

By NTV Uganda Reporter More by this Author

A day after a fatal shooting by a police officer in Kampala, another shooting incident has occurred, this time involving two security guards employed by Capital Guards and Patrol. The incident happened at a time when the public is raising questions about gun violence in Uganda.

The tragic event took place on Saturday at around 12:30 PM in Kalule Zone, Lukuli Parish, Makindye Division, Kampala District. One of the security guards, identified as Mr. Mujumbi John, was fatally shot by his colleague, Mr. Ochoroi Peter, who was also armed with a semi-automatic rifle.

According to the police, an argument erupted between the two guards, and shortly afterward, a gunshot was heard coming from the room they shared, which led to Mr. John's death. The police and the Scene of Crime Officer responded swiftly to the scene and took the victim to Mulago Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

During the investigation, two rifles, two small magazines, and two sets of company uniforms were found in the room. Preliminary findings indicate that the victim sustained a gunshot wound to the forehead, which resulted in profuse bleeding.

The motive behind the shooting is still unclear, and the investigation is ongoing. The primary objective of the inquiry is to locate and apprehend the suspect. The police are urging the public to provide any relevant information that may assist in the investigation.

This incident occurs at a time when the public is raising concerns about gun violence in Uganda. Just the day before, a police officer had shot and killed a money lender, leading to questions about gun management by law enforcement officials in the country.