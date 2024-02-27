Security blocks Opposition leader from Lubowa hospital site

Security officials have blocked the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Joel Ssenyonyi, and other shadow cabinet ministers from accessing the construction site intended for the International Specialized Hospital in Lubowa. Security officials at the site claim that the legislators had secured permission from the Inspector General of Police to access the site. However, Ssenyonyi says he plans to ask Parliament to block further allocation of money for this construction, as it appears to be a ghost project.