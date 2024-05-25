Security analysts urge police to boost intelligence amid rising crime wave

A section of security analysts is urging police to heighten their intelligence and sensitize the public about personal security and response in the wake of increased crime, especially among thugs who attack their targets before robbing them. Speaking to NTV, Dr. Solomon Asiimwe, a security expert, says the security apparatus seems to be concentrating more on fighting terrorism, leaving the goons to take advantage of the gap. As Sudhir Byaruhanga reports, police say they have already arrested some of the key suspects captured on CCTV kicking down the people they target.