Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Farmers tell Museveni his 4-acre model project is a ‘sham’
  • 2 National IGG orders recovery of Shs11b lost to VAT scam
  • 3 News Social media comes under scrutiny in South African elections
  • 4 News Dhobley: Somali town scarred by violence picking up the pieces
  • 5 National DNA misuse, communication dominate marriage conference